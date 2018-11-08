Man dubbed as 'Camry Cruzin' Bandit' pleads guilty to robbing SA banks

SAN ANTONIO - A man pleaded guilty Thursday to robbing multiple San Antonio banks and stealing approximately $479,000, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Texas.

Dennis Stephen, 42, pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery. Officials with the U.S. attorney's office said that, by pleading guilty, Stephen admitted responsibility for eight different bank robberies in San Antonio and the surrounding area between Nov. 14, 2013, and July 23, 2018.

The robberies took place at:

Frost Bank on Vance Jackson Road in November 2013, April 2014 and September 2014.

Broadway Bank in Helotes in November 2015.

Frost Bank on Wurzbach Road in June 2016.

Frost Bank on North Loop 1604 in November 2016, July 2017 and July 2018.

Officials said Stephen was dubbed by authorities as the "Camry Cruzin' Bandit," according to court records, because he drove a Toyota Camry during his robberies and often wore the same attire while committing the robberies -- a denim long-sleeved button-down shirt, a white T-shirt, blue jeans, sunglasses, a UTSA Roadrunners baseball cap that covered his head, a surgical mask that covered his face and rubber surgical gloves that covered his hands.

Stephen was arrested by authorities on July 23, 2018, following the Frost Bank robbery, officials said. He has since remained in federal custody.

Officials said Stephen faces spending up to 20 years in federal prison and paying restitution to the financial institutions. Sentencing is scheduled for March 6.

