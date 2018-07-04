Man escapes fire with pets after lightning strikes Stone Oak home

SAN ANTONIO - A loud bang followed by smoke coming from the roof of a Stone Oak home is blamed on a lightning strike.

The San Antonio Police Department said a man heard the loud bang around 5 p.m. Tuesday, and when he went outside to investigate, he saw smoke coming out of his neighbor’s roof.

The man rushed to warn his neighbor, who quickly grabbed his pets and escaped his home.

At least eight San Antonio Fire Department units were called to the 800 block of Lightstone Drive for the structure fire report.

SAFD crews arrived moments later and began spraying down the home, containing the fire to a portion of the home.

Officials said they believe the home is livable but cannot calculate how much damage was caused by the lightning strike.

