Man escapes burning home without injury

SAN ANTONIO - Arson investigators are looking into what caused a fire early Sunday morning at a home on the city's Northwest Side.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 7200 block of Webbwood Way around midnight and found the home engulfed in flames, fire officials said. A man who was asleep in the home when the fire broke out was able to escape without injury, according to firefighters.

San Antonio firefighters were able to put the fire out, but not before the fire spread, causing $60,000 in damage to the home, according to fire officials.

Firefighters said they believe the blaze started outside a garage and spread to two other rooms.

According to fire officials, the garage had been converted into a room and the flames could have started from an electrical short, but the official cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

