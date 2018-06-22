Man faces charges after teenage girl allegedly sold for sex

SAN ANTONIO - A man faces felony charges after a teen who ran away from home ended up being sold for sex allegedly by the same man, who she met on Facebook, officials said.

Giovanni Marcello Sarles, 21, was arrested this month for incidents that happened in November.

Officials said the teen was under the age of 15 at the time. She told investigators that after meeting up with Sarles, he created advertisements on Backpage.com, advertising her for sex.

The teen said she had sex with different men and also Sarles. Officials said he also got half the money the men gave them.

Investigators checked the Backpage website and found multiple ads for the teen. They also found hotel receipts that matched the girl's story.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.