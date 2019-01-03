Man faces felony charge after filming self stomping, kicking car

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are searching for a 22-year-old man who was seen on video stomping and kicking a car back in November.

Robert Esselborn Jr. is facing a felony charge of criminal mischief causing between $2,500 and $30,000 in damage. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for anyone with information leading to his arrest.

Police shared two videos of Esselborn kicking a silver Toyota Camry parked at a Stone Oak-area business.

In one video, Esselborn is the one recording his feet kicking and stomping on the roof of the vehicle while shouting, "I already told you n---a. Don't f--k with me n---a."

In the other video, someone else is recording, encouraging Esselborn to "show them what (you) do when they be f------g with you, bro." In the video, Esselborn is seen kicking the vehicle repeatedly.

According to a preliminary report, the driver of the vehicle was borrowing the car from someone else and had parked it at the business while he worked.

The vehicle's owner went to the business where the car was damaged to ask if they had any surveillance video when a woman told the vehicle owner that three men came into the business asking for the person who had borrowed the car.

Those with information on Esselborn's whereabouts are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867.

