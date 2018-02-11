Man facing felony charges after leading NBPD officers on chase, crashing vehicle, police say

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - A San Antonio man is facing felony charges after leading police on a chase in New Braunfels that ended in a wreck, authorities said.

Christopher Ian Point, 21, is facing second- and third-degree felonies.

New Braunfels police said they tried to pull over Point on Saturday morning, but he kept driving until crashing a Nissan into a pickup truck under I-35 and Schmidt Avenue.

Officers said Point tried to run away but was caught.

The driver of the truck is expected to be OK.

Point is in the Comal County Jail, booked on charges of evading arrest in a motor vehicle and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.





