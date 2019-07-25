Man facing firearms charge in connection with 2018 police shooting acquitted

SAN ANTONIO - A man charged in connection with the fatal police shooting of 18-year-old Charles Roundtree Jr. was found not guilty Thursday.

A Bexar County jury found Davante Snowden not guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Prosecutors accused Snowden of reaching for his gun on Oct. 17, 2018, when San Antonio police officer Steve Casanova entered a Northwest Side home while investigating an assault call.

Upon seeing Snowden allegedly reach for the weapon, Casanova opened fire, killing Roundtree. A grand jury opted not to indict Casanova for the shooting last week.

Snowden's attorneys argued that he never had a weapon, and that witnesses in the home backed him up on the claim.

A 9mm handgun was found outside of a bedroom window of the home, while a matching magazine was found inside the bedroom.

Body camera footage of the incident was played in the trial and likely played an important role in the jury's decision.

