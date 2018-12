SAN ANTONIO - A man is facing a murder charge in connection with a fatal stabbing that happened Saturday afternoon on the Far West Side.

Police said Julian Bazan, 60, stabbed a man during a disturbance in the 2800 block of Observation Drive. When police arrived at the scene, they found the victim, who has not yet been identified, and Bazan.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

