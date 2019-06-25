Man falls asleep while driving, gets pinned in vehicle crash

LIVE OAK, Texas - Two men were taken to an area hospital after crashing their sport utility vehicle early Tuesday morning, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said.

The crash occurred just after 1 a.m. in the 10200 block of O'Connor Road in Live Oak.

According to deputies, the driver of the SUV fell asleep at the wheel and lost control, just before crashing into both a fence and a utility pole.

The driver was pinned inside and had to be extracted by the Bexar County Fire Department. Both men were taken to Brooke Army Medical Center, one with life-threatening injuries.

The two men's names and ages are not currently known.

