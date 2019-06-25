News

Man falls asleep while driving, gets pinned in vehicle crash

Crash occurred just after 1 a.m. in 10200 block of O'Connor Road

By Ben Spicer - Web Producer

LIVE OAK, Texas - Two men were taken to an area hospital after crashing their sport utility vehicle early Tuesday morning, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said.

The crash occurred just after 1 a.m. in the 10200 block of O'Connor Road in Live Oak.

More News Headlines

According to deputies, the driver of the SUV fell asleep at the wheel and lost control, just before crashing into both a fence and a utility pole.

The driver was pinned inside and had to be extracted by the Bexar County Fire Department. Both men were taken to Brooke Army Medical Center, one with life-threatening injuries.

The two men's names and ages are not currently known. 

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.