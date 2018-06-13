East Side man fatally shot by son during argument identified by police

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have identified the man shot and killed during an argument at a home on the city's East Side Tuesday night.

Jerry Lopez, Sr., 51, died after being shot by his son during an altercation in the 2600 block of Bermuda Drive.

According to police, the pair were arguing for unknown reasons when Lopez Sr. went outside and smashed truck windows right before firing shots into the air. Lopez Sr. then proceeded to threaten the unnamed shooter with a gun, police said.

Police said the shooter, fearing for his life, pulled out his own gun and shot Lopez Sr.

Officials said the case remains active and that the shooter was released pending more information in the investigation.

