Man fatally stabbed on city's South Side

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police said one person in dead, fatally stabbed during an argument Monday on the city's South Side.

The stabbing was reported around 8:30 p.m. in the 1050 block of Gillette Boulevard, located not far from South Zarzamora Street and Commercial Avenue.

According to police, a 60-year-old man is in custody after stabbing the 20-year-old male in the chest with a large kitchen knife.

Officials said the suspect is a resident who lives at the complex and had recently have a female move in with her three kids -- the eldest being the victim of the stabbing.

At this time the name of the victim and of the man in custody are not currently known.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

