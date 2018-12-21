Man fatally struck by 18-wheeler while crossing roadway, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO - A man was fatally struck by an 18-wheeler while attempting to cross the roadway in the 2100 block of West Southcross Boulevard Thursday evening, San Antonio police said.

Witnesses said the 18-wheeler was making a right turn from Somerset and Southcross on a green light.

The victim did not utilize the crosswalk at the intersection of Somerset and Southcross, causing the victim to be hit, officials say.

When EMS arrived, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators do not suspect foul play and the driver of the 18-wheeler is cooperating with police.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.