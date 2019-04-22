News

Man fighting for life after being shot while sitting in living room, police say

By Mariah Medina - Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO - A man is fighting for his life after he was shot while sitting in the living room of his South Side home Sunday night.

Police were called to the 200 block of Avondale Avenue around 8:30 p.m. and found the man with a gunshot wound below his right armpit area. According to San Antonio Police Sgt. Paul Rodriguez, the man was with his wife in the living room of the home when he abruptly stood and screamed in pain.

The man thought he had been bitten by something, however, his wife immediately noticed that he was bleeding and called 911.

The man, who police said is in his early 60s, was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to Rodriguez.

Witnesses told police that they heard what sounded like fireworks nearby, Rodriguez said. He said right now, investigators do not have a suspect.

Rodriguez said other witnesses estimate they heard around two or three shots fired.

