Man fighting for his life after wife stabs him in throat, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the throat by his wife Saturday night, police said.

Officers were called to a home in the 9800 block of Charline Lane around 9:30 p.m. and found a man in his late 20s suffering from a stab wound to the throat.

San Antonio Police Sgt. Barry Smith said it appears the couple was fighting before the woman stabbed her husband once in the throat.

The man was taken to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries, Smith said.

It's unclear what sparked the couple's argument. The woman was taken to public safety headquarters for questioning and has not been charged, police said.

