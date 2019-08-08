Man robs pizza joint twice, flees on bicycle, Sheriff's Office says

CANYON LAKE, Texas - A 36-year-old man is accused of robbing a Canyon Lake pizza joint at gunpoint twice and then riding off on his bicycle with stolen cash, officials said.

The Comal County Sheriff's Office identified the suspect as Benjamin Zickefoose, of Canyon Lake, and charged him with aggravated robbery.

Officials said a man was seen on security footage entering the Wicked Good Pizza restaurant around 6 p.m. Tuesday and pointing a handgun at an employee.

The man was wearing a bandanna around his face, sunglasses and blue jeans during the armed robbery. After taking an undisclosed amount of money, the man was seen riding off on a green bicycle, according to the Sheriff's Office.

During the investigation, deputies learned the man was also responsible for another armed robbery at the same pizza restaurant on July 14.

The investigation led deputies in identifying the pizza bandit as Zickefoose, who was found at his Canyon Lake home less than a mile away from the restaurant.

Officials said Zickefoose was wearing the same clothing as the suspect seen on the restaurant's security footage. Deputies were also able to find a green bicycle, a handgun and an undisclosed amount of money at Zickefoose's home, according to officials.

Zickefoose remains in custody at the Comal County Jail. His bail has been set at $25,000.

Officials said additional charges against Zickefoose are pending.

