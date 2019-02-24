Man flown to San Antonio hospital after being shot, Seguin police say

SEGUIN, Texas - One person is in critical condition and another is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after a shooting in Seguin Saturday night.

Police were called to a home in the 600 block of Bowie Street but the victim, only identified as a 38-year-old man, was not there. Police said someone drove the victim to Guadalupe Regional Medical Center.

The victim was then flown to San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition.

Details surrounding the shooting are unclear, but a neighbor said she heard two shots.

Police said 47-year-old Santos Reyna is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the shooting.

Authorities did not say how the victim and Reyna knew each other, nor whether they lived at the house where the shooting happened.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.