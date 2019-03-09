Man followed, shot by 4 men who confronted him at store, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Authorities are searching for four men who, according to police, confronted a man at a West Side store Saturday afternoon, followed him from the store and then shot him.

Jennifer Rodriguez, a spokeswoman for the San Antonio Police Department, said the man and his girlfriend were about to enter a store at West Woodlawn Avenue and Bandera Road when four men confronted the couple without provocation. Police said words were exchanged, but the couple eventually continued on and ignored the four men.

When the couple left the store, they realized that the four men were following them, Rodriguez said. According to authorities, the man got out of the car in the 100 block of Havana Drive and confronted the four men. Police said that the four men began shooting, striking the man at least once.

The victim, who police said is in his late 20s, was taken to University Hospital in critical but stable condition.

Police are still looking for the four men, all in their early 20s, who got away in a beige SUV.

