Man forged purchase orders, stole equipment from ex-employer, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A 32-year-old man stole equipment he obtained with bogus purchase orders from the company he used to work for, police said.

According to a police report, the owner of D&D Machinery & Sales told investigators that an employee, Richard Briseno, was stealing money from the company.

Briseno, a mechanic, was going to suppliers and giving them purchase order numbers and taking the merchandise home, the report said.

An audit revealed the purchase order numbers didn't match and the company had paid the suppliers about $10,000 in fraudulent purchase orders.

The owner confronted Briseno, who admitted to "borrowing" the merchandise, the report said.

Police were contacted and an arrest warrant has been issued for Briseno.

Anyone who knows about Briseno's whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

He is not to be approached, police said.

