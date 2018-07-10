Man forgets Puerto Rico is a US territory, harasses woman over shirt in viral video

COOK COUNTY, Ill. - Video of a man accusing a woman of being un-American over her Puerto Rican flag shirt is going viral as the man fails to realize that Puerto Rico is a U.S. territory.

The video was recorded live on June 14, but has recently gone viral and has prompted the reassignment of an officer involved in the incident.

In the video, Mia Irizarry can be heard telling a nearby Forest Preserve District Police officer that she has a permit for a park pavilion and that the man screaming at her about her Puerto Rico shirt was making her uncomfortable.

The officer appears to ignore Irizarry as the man continues to yell insults at the woman.

At one point, the man approaches Irizarry and screams, "You're not going to change us. You're not going to change the United States of America. Period."

Irizarry replies she's not trying to change anyone and is just trying to attend a birthday party.

"You should not be wearing that in the United States of America," the man tells Irizarry.

The man proceeds to ask Irizarry whether she is a United States citizen and Irizarry replies that she is.

The man continues to yell as the Irizarry repeatedly asks the officer to intervene. The officer is seen turning the other way.

"As you can see, the police are not even -- he's not even grabbing him. Like, this guy's just walking up to me. He basically got in my face, damn near almost touched me," Irizarry says in the video.

Eventually, a witness calls authorities, more officers arrive and the man is questioned.

On Tuesday, the Forest Preserves of Cook County posted to Facebook that the man was charged with assault and disorderly conduct.

The officer who appeared to ignore Irizarry's requests for assistance was assigned to desk duty pending the outcome of an investigation, the police department said.

"All people are welcome in the Forest Preserves of Cook County and no one should feel unsafe while visiting our preserves," the post said.

The video has been viewed more than 1 million times.

