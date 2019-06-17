Man found dead after tubing on San Marcos River, officials say

SAN MARCOS, Texas - A 26-year-old Austin man was found dead in the San Marcos River during a tubing trip over the weekend, according to officials with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

Ryan Hyman was reported missing Saturday evening to the Guadalupe and Caldwell county sheriff’s offices, according to a news release.

Hyman left his tube and swam for another one that had drifted away from a group. Hyman began to struggle in the water, which was crowded with tubes, while swimming for the lost tube, the news release said.

Two bystanders tried to save him, but Hyman disappeared into the water before they could reach him, officials said.

The South Hays Fire Department Dive Team found Hyman's body where it was last seen near the take-out of Texas State Tubes, according to officials.

Investigators will decide if alcohol was a factor in Hyman’s death after the Travis County medical examiner performs an autopsy.

