Man found dead inside crashed car near San Antonio College

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man whose body was found inside a crashed car just north of downtown.

Police were called to an area of San Pedro Avenue near San Antonio College around 3:15 a.m. Friday.

Paramedics who also arrived attempted to perform CPR but determined the driver of the light-colored convertible was dead.

Although the car, itself, did not appear to have any major damage, police say the man suffered fatal injuries or wounds.

They were not able to determine right away if the injuries were related to the crash or if they, perhaps, may have caused the driver to crash.

During the investigation, they roped off a SAC student parking lot and closed San Pedro Avenue to traffic near West Ashby Place.

Police said the man who died appeared to be in his 30s.

