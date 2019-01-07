Man found fatally shot in apartment parking lot on West Side

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are investigating after a man was found fatally shot in an apartment parking lot on the city's West Side overnight.

The shooting was reported just before 1 a.m. at the Castleridge Apartments, located in the 8000 block of West Military Drive, not far from Highway 151 and Marbach Road.

According to police, EMS crews arrived to find the man deceased with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Police said the unidentified man is in his 20s and that there were no witnesses to the shooting. Several shell casings were found in the parking lot, but police say only one bullet hit the victim.

A motive for the shooting is not known.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case. The investigating is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.