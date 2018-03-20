Man found fatally shot inside car on West Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man was found fatally shot inside a car on the city's West Side early Tuesday morning, San Antonio police said.

Authorities received the call for the shooting just after 4:30 a.m. on Southwest 26th Street near San Fernando.

According to police, witnesses said they heard arguing just before officers arrived and found the man dead inside the car. Prior to their arrival police had received reports of a car crash near the location, officials said.

A motive for the shooting at this time is not currently known.

Police said the man killed is believed to be in his 30s. His identity has yet to be released.

