Man found fatally shot on South Side

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are investigating after a man was found fatally shot on the city's South Side.

The shooting was reported just before 7:30 a.m. on Pleasanton Road, not far from the 10300 block of Moursund Boulevard.

According to police, a passerby found the man deceased. Police say the victim appears to be in his 20s or 30s and that he was shot in the upper body. Authorities say they are now processing several pieces of evidence but will not know more until the medical examiner arrives.

Police have not given a motive for the shooting. Their investigation is ongoing.

