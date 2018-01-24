Man found shot to death on East Side street

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police officers who were answering a call about shots fired found the body of a man on an East Side street.

The original location given in that call around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday was for the 1000 block of Locke Street. However, officers didn't find anything there.

They said they searched around and found the victim on nearby Runnels Avenue, near Hines.

The man was dead from at least two gunshot wounds, police said.

Police said they did not know right away whether the shooter escaped in a car or on foot. Early on, police weren't able to offer much information on the victim either.

A neighbor, Chris Martinez, told KSAT 12 he heard about four shots, then noticed a car "casually" driving away from the scene.

