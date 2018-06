SAN ANTONIO - A 41-year-old man was found dead in a home Saturday on the city's Southwest Side.

According to a police report, officers found the victim around 2:30 p.m. in a bedroom in the home in the 5800 block of Elm Valley.

The victim, who has not been identified, suffered a laceration to the upper body, the report said.

A woman was questioned, but she was released.

No arrests have been made.

