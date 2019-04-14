Man found shot in forearm refuses to cooperate with officers, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man found shot in the forearm at an East Side intersection Sunday morning is expected to be OK, authorities said.

Police were called to the intersection of Ferris and Lone Oak avenues just before 3 a.m. and found the man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said the man wasn't cooperating with them and appeared to be under the influence.

Police said they will attempt to interview the man again later.

According to authorities, the area is a known drug haven. The LexisNexis Community Crime Map shows law enforcement officers have been called to the area at least 10 times since the start of the year for drug- or narcotics-related violations.

