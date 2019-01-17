Man found shot to death in driver's seat of taxi

WINDCREST, Texas - Windcrest police are investigating a homicide after they found a man dead in the driver's seat of a taxi Thursday morning.

Officials said they were called out for reports of a shooting in the parking lot of a Texas Thrift store on I-35 near Loop 410 at about 7 a.m. They said when officers arrived, they found the driver's side window shattered and a man, believed to be in his 50s, dead inside the minivan.

Police said they will be checking surveillance cameras in the area.

This story is still developing, check back for updates.

