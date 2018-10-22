Man wounded in altercation over cellphone near Hays Street Bridge

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are investigating after a man was wounded in an altercation over a cellphone late Sunday night.

Police responded to a call for a cutting just after 9:30 p.m. to the 720 block of North Mesquite Street near the Hays Street Bridge and found the victim bleeding.

Police said the victim told them that the suspect confronted him and accusing him of stealing his cell phone.

The man sustained a cut to his left lower portion of his abdomen, police said. Emergency crews transported the victim to San Antonio Military Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect fled following the cutting. So far, no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

