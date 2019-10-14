Man found with belt around neck found hanging under West Side bridge

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are investigating after a man was found hanging under a bridge on the West Side.

The discovery was made by a woman walking her dog a little before 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Nogalitos, near I-35.

Homicide investigators and the medical examiner went to the scene.

Officers said a leather belt was tied around the man's neck and was fastened to the metal framework of the bridge.

The victim has not been identified.

