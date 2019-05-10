Man gets into woman's car, demands cash at gunpoint, police say

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have arrested a man who they say got into the car of an unsuspecting woman and then demanded cash from her at gunpoint.

Chase Gordon, 23, has been taken into police custody.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, on April 1, Gordon allegedly got into the front passenger side of a woman's car while she was in the parking lot of an unidentified apartment complex. Gordon brandished a handgun and demanded money, police said.

The victim said she did not have any money and then got out of the vehicle and ran away, the affidavit said. Gordon then fled the scene on foot.

Police spoke to witnesses at the apartment complex who helped determined Gordon as a suspect. The victim eventually identified Gordon as the man who robbed her from a photo lineup, police said.

Gordon is charged with aggravated robbery.

