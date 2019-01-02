Police: Man gets run over by vehicle during argument in driveway

SAN ANTONIO - An argument between a man and a woman ended with the man getting run over by a vehicle as she attempted to back out of a driveway, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred just after 2 a.m. in the 200 block of Westoak Road, which is located not far from West Military Drive and Highway 90 on the city's West Side.

According to police, the man was arguing with his girlfriend outside of the house in the driveway. That's when, police say, the girlfriend got inside the white sedan and ran him over as she was trying to back the vehicle out and leave.

Police said they are currently looking for the woman involved in the altercation.

At this time, it is unclear what, if any, charges will be filed. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

The unidentified man was taken to University Hospital for his injuries.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.