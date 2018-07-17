Man hid in drainage ditch, exposed himself to girl as she walked to school, affidavit says

SAN ANTONIO - A 34-year-old man is charged with indecency with a child-exposure after he flashed a 14-year-old girl as she walked to school earlier this year.

Police said Joshua D. Baptista was previously arrested for the same offense and was scheduled for trial when he hid in a drainage ditch and showed himself to a child as she walked to school.

The child victim told police that she was walking in the 5900 block of Timber Path and crossed over a drainage ditch when she saw Baptista with his penis exposed. She said she began walking faster when she saw Baptista and said that he motioned for her to come back.

The girl told investigators that Baptista got out of the ditch and began to walk toward her and that she began walking faster while turning around periodically to see if he was following her. She said she eventually lost sight of him.

The victim reported the incident to school officials and said she had seen Baptista before, looking through the open slats of his wooden fence, and has seen him in the drainage ditch, but he'd never exposed himself before.

When investigators showed the child photos of Baptista, she became emotional and cried, the affidavit said, telling investigators she was certain it was him.

Court records show that Baptista was indicted by a grand jury on a separate charge of indecency with a child-exposure on Aug. 1, 2017.

