Man hid in woman's bedroom, sexually assaulted her at gunpoint, police say

SAN MARCOS, Texas - San Marcos police are looking for a man who broke into a woman's apartment around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday and sexually assaulted her.

The woman told police the man was hiding in her bedroom when she arrived at home and that he threatened her with a handgun before sexually assaulting her.

The suspect is described as about six feet tall with an athletic build.

He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants, black gloves, black socks, black slide sandals, and a mask covering the lower half of his face, according to the San Marcos Police Department.

The assault occurred at the Cottages of San Marcos apartment complex at 1415 Craddock Ave.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Campbell by phone at 512-753-2312 or by email at dcampbell@sanmarcostx.gov.

