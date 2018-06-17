Man hit 3 times in North Side shooting taken to local hospital

SAN ANTONIO - A man was injured Saturday after a shooting near a convenience store on the city’s North Side.

The shooting, which officers described as a drive-by, involved different scenes — one in the 2000 block of South Amnon Drive and the other in the 2000 block of West Avenue near a 7-Eleven.

A victim exited a red Pontiac in the 2000 block of West Avenue, with two gunshot wounds in his back and was grazed on his arm. He was taken to University Hospital.

The driver of the Pontiac got out of the car and ran away.

Officers are still investigating and are trying to figure out how the two locations are connected and getting more details on how the shooting happened.

