SAN ANTONIO - A man was killed while riding his bike along a rural highway on the Far Northwest Side on Sunday.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, the man was riding his bike in the 11500 Block of Highway 211 when someone hit him.

The bicyclist died at the scene.

A spokesperson for the BCSO said there was no suspect information available. Authorities did not say whether the driver who hit the bicyclist stopped.

