Man hit by car while crossing street in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas - A man is recovering in a hospital after being hit by a car in San Marcos, police said.

The collision happened in the 100 block of West San Antonio Street around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Witnesses said the 23-year-old man was crossing the street when a white sedan hit him and drove off.

The victim's injuries are serious, but he's expected to make a full recovery.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to contact the San Marcos Police Department at 512-393-8081, extension 9400.

