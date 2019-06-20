Man hit by car while trying to cross intersection

SAN ANTONIO - A local man attempting to cross an intersection was hit by a car late Wednesday night, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred just before 10 p.m. in the 800 block of Culebra Road, not far from North Zarzamora Street and Interstate 10, just northwest of downtown.

According to police, the man in his 40s was trying to cross Culebra when a sedan traveling northbound towards I-10 could not stop in time and struck him.

Police said the driver of the vehicle did stop to render aid and was found not to be intoxicated.

The injured man was taken to University Hospital in critical, but stable condition.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS crews all answered the call.

No charges are expected against the driver of the sedan. Police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

