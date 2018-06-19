Man hit by multiple cars while crossing street dies; all but 1 driver stopped, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man is dead after he was hit by several vehicles while crossing a West Side intersection Monday night.

Police were called to the intersection of Culebra Road and North Calaveras Street just before 10 p.m. and found a man in his 40s who, witnesses said, had been hit by multiple vehicles.

Police said that the driver who initially hit the pedestrian fled the scene. Two other drivers pulled over.

The westbound lanes of Culebra Road were shut down as authorities worked to investigate the man's death.

It's unclear if the man was jaywalking when he was hit by the drivers.

