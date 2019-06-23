Man hit by truck trying to cross Loop 410

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have a driver in custody after he hit a man on Loop 410 near Valley High on Sunday morning.

The man tried crossing the interstate when a driver in a pickup truck hit and killed him, according to police.

That driver then drove off, but police say some witnesses followed him to his house. Shortly afterward, the driver returned to the scene where police arrested him. The driver is now facing charges related to leaving the scene, and not stopping to offer and render aid.

Police do not believe alcohol was a factor in the collision.

