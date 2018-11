KIRBY, Texas - A man was hit and killed Tuesday night while crossing FM 78, Kirby police said.

A woman who was driving did not see the man until it was too late, police said.

The crash happened not too far from the Church’s Chicken on FM 78, which is a dark stretch of road.

The man was not at or near an intersection, police said.

