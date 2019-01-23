Man hit, killed by motorcycle on I-10 identified

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the man hit and killed by a motorcycle on Interstate 10 late Monday night.

Randale Bagby Lackey, 59, died after he was struck by a motorcycle around 11:45 p.m. on I-10 near Callaghan Road.

According to San Antonio police, Lackey was driving his pickup along I-10 when he began to have trouble with it.

Authorities say got out of his vehicle and was struck by a motorcycle just before being hit by several other cars. He died at the scene.

The driver of the motorcycle also suffered injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital. Police are still investigating the crash.

