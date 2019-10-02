Man hit, killed by train in Seguin

SEGUIN, Texas - A 49-year-old man was hit and killed by a Union Pacific train Monday night in Seguin.

According to Seguin police, Daniel Levario crossed some railroad tracks at an unimproved area on North Austin and New Braunfels streets.

Trespassing on railroad property is illegal, Seguin police said.

Union Pacific and police are investigating.

