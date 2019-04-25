Man hit, killed by train on East Side

SAN ANTONIO - A man was struck and killed by a train Thursday afternoon on the city's East Side.

Police said someone called 911 shortly after 2 p.m. to report a suspicious person on some elevated railroad tracks near Claude Black Community Center in the 300 block of East Commerce.

Officers responding to the call learned that a man 40 to 50 years old was wandering on the tracks and was struck by the train, police said.

The man was transported to Brooke Army Medical Center, where he died, police said.

The fatality was the third incident involving a pedestrian and a train this month in San Antonio.

A 23-year-old man was killed April 12 near Zarzamora and Merida streets. San Antonio police said the train conductor told them he sounded the train horn to warn Giovanni Pansza-Orosco, but he continued to walk on the railroad tracks despite hearing the warning.

Three days later, a man in his 30s was struck by a train as he walked along the tracks at San Marcos and Rivas streets, San Antonio police said. His condition wasn't immediately known

