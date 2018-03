SAN ANTONIO - A man was rushed to San Antonio Military Medical Center with life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a car on the East Side on Monday night.

Police said the man was trying to cross South Walters near Vine Street around 10 p.m. when a driver hit him.

The man was not using a crosswalk, police said.

According to police, the driver who the man stopped and will not face charges.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.