66-year-old hit with metal object after letting neighbor into apartment lobby, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A 51-year-old man is facing a charge of causing serious bodily injury to an elderly person after hitting his neighbor with a metal object after the neighbor let him into their apartment lobby, court documents state.

Police said Pedro Perez III was violently pulling at the locked front lobby doors of the Parkview Apartments on March 21 when a 66-year-old man who was mopping the lobby recognized Perez and let him into the building.

Court documents state Perez entered the lobby holding a piece of metal, which had fallen off of the door from his violent tugging, and immediately went after the 66-year-old man "acting aggressive." Perez, according to the affidavit, swung the metal object at the man's head and the man blocked it with his forearm. He suffered a large cut while blocking the blow, the affidavit states.

Police wrote in the affidavit that the man ran from the lobby and that Perez got into the elevator and went upstairs.

Investigators were able to find surveillance video of the attack, according to the affidavit. The victim identified Perez in a photo line-up, according to police.

Online court records show Perez has a criminal record dating back to 1987, with charges including assault of a family member, assault of a public servant, making a terroristic threat, criminal mischief and criminal trespass.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.