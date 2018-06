SAN ANTONIO - A man is in critical condition after an argument ended in a stabbing on the North Side.

Two men were arguing in the parking lot of the Carryon store in the 2600 block of Northwest Loop 410 early Sunday morning, authorities said.

The argument escalated and one of the men pulled a knife and stabbed the other in the stomach, police said.

The victim was taken to University Hospital.

Police have not made an arrest yet.

