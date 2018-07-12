Man hospitalized after being shot 4 times in drive-by, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A Northeast Side man is in the hospital Thursday morning after he was shot four times during a drive-by overnight, San Antonio police said.

The shooting was reported just after 10 p.m. Wednesday at a home in the 4100 block of Sunrise Crest, which is located not far from North Foster Road and Binz-Engleman Road.

According to police, neighbors witnessed a dark colored sport utility vehicle pull up to the home just before someone inside fired multiple shots.

The man wounded was inside the home and was shot four times, police said. The 24-year-old man was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center with two gunshot wounds to his abdomen and one on each arm.

Police said the suspects briefly drove away but returned to the scene only to pick up shell casings before fleeing again.

The victim ran from the home following the shooting and a neighbor drove him to the hospital. His condition is not currently known.

Officers upon inspection said they found both blood and a shell casing in the street. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

