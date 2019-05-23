Man hospitalized after being shot in abdomen, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A local man was taken to an area hospital after he was shot on the city's East Side overnight, San Antonio police said Thursday.

The shooting was reported just before 2 a.m. in the 200 block of Virginia Boulevard, not far from East Cesar Chavez Boulevard and South Hackberry Street.

According to police, the victim, a 27-year-old man, was shot in the abdomen. Police said he was not cooperating with officers. He was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center for his injuries.

A motive for the shooting is not currently known. Police said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

