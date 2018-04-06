Man hospitalized after being shot in abdomen following argument in Leon Valley

LEON VALLEY, Texas - A man was hospitalized after a shooting in Leon Valley on Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened on Evers Road near Wurzbach Road.

Leon Valley police said the shooting happened while a man and a woman were arguing. The man was shot in the abdomen and taken to the hospital.

The man’s injury did not appear to be life-threatening.

Police are continuing their investigation and will determine whether the woman will face charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

